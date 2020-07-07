Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in the country where all households have LPG gas connections, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has announced.

Pointing out that as many as 1.36 lakh families of the state have been benefitted under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojna, he said collecting fuelwood and cooking food on traditional gas was not only cumbersome but also had adverse effects on the health of the women as well as on environment as lakhs of trees were cut for fuelwood.

Under the central government's 'Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana', gas connections were provided free of cost to women of rural areas, he said.

The state government had launched 'Himachal Grihini Suvidha Yojana' to cover the left out families in the state, who were not covered under the Centre's scheme.

The chief minister said as many as 2,76,243 families in the state were provided free gas connections under this scheme. "This has not only saved the women from ill effects of kitchen smoke, but also helped in conservation of our environment," Thakur said.

Several beneficiaries of this scheme also interacted with the Chief Minister and thanked him for "starting this ambitious scheme which has completely transformed their lives".

