Hindustan Power Exchange crosses 1 BUs of power trading

New Delhi: Hindustan Power Exchange (HPX), promoted by PTC India, Bombay Stock Exchange, and ICICI Bank, said it crossed 1 billion units (BUs) mark of traded power on Tuesday.
The newly formed power trading exchange achieved the milestone in six months of its operations. HPX is now the number two exchange in the country in the segment it launched (Contingency), with total settlement registered on its platform at ₹1250 crore, the power exchange said in a statement.
“With more than 360 market participants, HPX has also raced to register participants comprising 80% buy volume of overall Day Ahead Market (DAM); 90% sell volume of Green DAM and 70% buy of Real Time Market (RTM)," as per a press release.
Though eastern entities have contributed about 51% in this amount since commencement of operations of the exchange, the participation from southern entities has increased in last two months and they contributed 41% in the month of December.
All southern states are registered on the exchange and the potential of these states basis their past record would be 28% buy side on DAM, 24% buy on RTM, 12% sell on DAM, 14% sell on RTM.
Backed by the latest technology and a series of innovative features, the fastest power exchange of India promises to offer speed, transparency, and better price discovery in the execution of trades.
The exchange is presently offering trading in Contingency contracts, Green Contingency contracts, Term Ahead Market (TAM), Renewable Energy Certificates (REC), Day Ahead Market (DAM), Green Day Ahead Market (G-DAM) & Real Time Market (RTM). It is steadily increasing its product portfolio and is set to provide a wide range of contracts to address the demand of different segments of the electricity market.