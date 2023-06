New Delhi: Hindustan Power Exchange (HPX) on Thursday said that its has crossed 5 billion units (BU) in traded power within 11 months of launch.

HPX was able to cross this landmark amid a rapid increase in trading volume across contingency and long duration contracts (LDC) segments, the company said in a release.

The strong growth in members/client base and trading volumes demonstrate the trust and support the platform has been able to garner from power sector participants, it added.

HPX raced to 5 BUs within a span of 173 days with a daily average volume of ~18 MU, post-crossing the historic landmark of 1 BU, which happened within a time frame of 171 days.

A large part of this volume is attributed to the LDCs which were introduced on the HPX platform in the month of February.

HPX successfully executed the very first Electronic Reverse Auction (e-RA) contract for the Indian Railways that witnessed encouraging participation from generators.

Since then, 75 e-RA tenders have been floated on HPX with a successful contract award in 16 such contracts, indicating a success ratio of ~21.3% as against an industry average of ~10%.

With over 550 market participants now onboarded, HPX now has almost all the major players across the country on its platform and is poised for an increased market presence in the coming months.

Backed by the latest technology and a series of innovative features, the fastest power exchange of India promises to offer speed, transparency, and better price discovery in the execution of trades.

HPX garnered a market share of ~35% in April, in the Term Ahead Market (TAM) segment.

The exchange is presently offering trades in all segments of Collective and Continuous transactions including but not limited to Contingency & Green Contingency contracts, Intra-day, Weekly, Monthly, and Any-day contracts in the Term Ahead Market (TAM) along with e-RA based Long Duration contracts for up to 90 days.

The exchange offers trading in Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) and ESCerts (Energy Saving Certificates) contracts. The Day Ahead Market (DAM), Green Day Ahead Market (G-DAM) & Real Time Market (RTM) are also live at HPX, it added.