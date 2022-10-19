Hitachi Energy bags contract from NTPC Renewable Energy

As part of this project, Hitachi Energy will provide ten transformers manufactured at its factory in Vadodara. This will be the largest rating of transformer, used by solar power evacuation so far
New Delhi: Hitachi Energy India on Wednesday said that it has been awarded a contract by NTPC Renewable Energy to supply power transformers for its upcoming 4.75 GW renewable energy park in Gujarat, which is part of India’s largest solar park.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Hitachi Energy India on Wednesday said that it has been awarded a contract by NTPC Renewable Energy to supply power transformers for its upcoming 4.75 GW renewable energy park in Gujarat, which is part of India’s largest solar park.
As part of this project, Hitachi Energy will provide ten 315 MVA 400/33/33 kV transformers manufactured at its factory in Vadodara. This will be the largest rating of transformer, used by solar power evacuation so far, it said.
As part of this project, Hitachi Energy will provide ten 315 MVA 400/33/33 kV transformers manufactured at its factory in Vadodara. This will be the largest rating of transformer, used by solar power evacuation so far, it said.
Spread over 72,600 hectares in Kutch, this solar park supports the country’s efforts towards carbon-neutral future with its increasing green energy footprint. NTPC REL is a wholly owned subsidiary of the power giant, NTPC LTD, the company said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The transition from fossil fuels to renewables has only just begun and we are proud to be part of this ambitious project by NTPC Renewable Energy Limited," said N Venu, Managing Director and CEO, India and South Asia, Hitachi Energy. “Hitachi Energy is championing the urgency of the energy transition by pioneering technologies to help accelerate a carbon-neutral future."
The transformers are manufactured using fossil-free electricity in Hitachi Energy’s factory in Maneja. Last year, Hitachi Energy had set targets in its sustainability 2030 plan to become 100 percent fossil-free electricity in its own operations hitting the target in December 2021.
Hitachi Energy is advancing the world’s energy system, pioneering innovative solutions needed to integrate renewables at scale. As of today, around one third of green power in India flows through Hitachi Energy technologies, such as transformers.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Hitachi Energy is the world’s leading provider of grid connections and power quality solutions, with an installed base of more than 10,000 projects worldwide, over 800 of which connect renewable energy sources to the grid.
In India, Hitachi Energy operates under the legal entity name Hitachi Energy India (formerly known as ABB Power Products and Systems India).
The company’s net profit declined 91.78% to ₹1.34 crore on a 26.49% rise in sales to ₹959.45 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.