Hitachi Energy inaugurates advanced power system factory in Chennai
The factory will deliver advanced solutions to support the acceleration of the energy transition, enabling Hitachi Energy to increase its production capacity, the company said
New Delhi: Hitachi Energy on Thursday inaugurated a new high-voltage direct current (HVDC) and power quality factory in Chennai to tap the growing electricity demand.
