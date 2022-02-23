House panel seeks frequent consultations from coal companies on environmental protection

OPEN APP
A statement from the Coal Ministry said that the committed appreciated the efforts being undertaken by the ministry and the state-run companies in coal and lignite sectors towards environment care.
 23 Feb 2022

  • Union Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi chaired a meeting of the parliamentary panel to discuss the status of compliance of environmental norms by coal and lignite companies

NEW DELHI : As government gives major emphasis on climate protection and carbon neutrality, the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Coal has asked coal companies to consult with it more often on environment protection and social welfare.

Union Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the parliamentary panel to discuss the status of compliance of environmental norms by coal and lignite companies.

During the meeting, representatives of Coal India made a detailed presentation on the compliance of environment norms in its mine.

The company also said that it is promoting various sustainable practices to reduce carbon footprint of mining and for the welfare of host community and has planned to install 3,000 MW solar plants by 2023-24, which will meet their electrical power requirement.

Subsidiaries of Coal India are promoting mine tourism and developing ecological parks in and around coalfields, the statement said.

