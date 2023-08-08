House panel suggests government to construct small caverns for crude storage

India is a net importer of crude oil and imports around 85% of its total energy requirement. To ensure energy security, the government of India decided to set up 5 million metric tonne (MMT) of strategic crude oil storages at three locations – Visakhapatnam, Mangalore and Padur (near Udupi). These strategic storages would be in addition to the existing storages of crude oil and petroleum products with the oil companies, and would serve as a cushion during any supply disruptions.

