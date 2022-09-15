Households a wild card as Europe moves to end Russian gas dependence
Economists are worried that the continent’s consumers won’t follow companies in reducing their energy use
COLOGNE (GERMANY) :A painful push by businesses to cut their natural-gas use is bringing Europe closer to its goal of weaning itself off Russian energy. Getting consumers to follow suit might prove more difficult.
Businesses, facing skyrocketing prices during a widening economic conflict running in parallel with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have ratcheted down their gas use in recent months. The reduction has exacted a significant economic cost, with slowing production at chemical plants and closed metals factories now widely expected to tip Europe into a recession.
The extent of reductions by households is harder to determine because data isn’t widely available yet, but initial indications are that the pullout has been smaller and more recent than for businesses.
Small gas consumers in Germany, including households, began cutting gas use after Russia’s February invasion and hit a 6% reduction in April compared with expected demand, according to a working paper co-written by Lion Hirth, a professor of energy policy at the Hertie School in Berlin. Industrial consumers started reducing demand as prices ticked upward last year and reached an 11% reduction in April.
The researchers, who calculated expected demand drawing on historical trends, temperature and other factors, attributed much of the residential pullback this year not to rising prices but as a protest of Russia’s invasion. Other energy researchers have suggested that mild weather might have also played a significant role.
Most European countries have announced relief measures to shield voters from higher energy prices, and some economists have warned that these steps could undermine the continent’s energy-savings efforts.
“The data is obviously showing that firms respond to high prices by cutting their consumption of gas," Mr. Hirth said. “Top politicians still spend too much time and effort convincing the public they’ll protect them from higher prices and too little time convincing the public that they need to save energy."
Russia has wielded its vast reserves of natural gas as a cudgel in recent months as Western countries funnel military and financial support to Ukraine and levy sanctions against Moscow. The Kremlin-controlled Gazprom this month indefinitely suspended shipments to Europe through the Nord Stream pipeline, citing technical difficulties.
European officials have dismissed Moscow’s explanation as cynical and responded by stockpiling gas, reducing public-sector energy use and urging households and businesses to cut back. In July, the European Union set a blocwide goal of reducing gas consumption by 15% to avoid a shortage during the winter heating months.
So far, with gas prices trading around historic highs in recent weeks, many companies appear to be meeting targets—often at a steep cost.
The Swedish energy company Vattenfall AB said industrial demand for gas in France, the U.K., the Netherlands, Belgium and Italy is down about 15% annually. Industrial firms in Germany used about 22% less gas in August compared with that month’s average from 2018 to 2021, according to the country’s energy regulator.
A key variable is temperature. While a mild winter could give Europe a break on household-heating needs, according to economists, a particularly long or cold season could bolster gas prices as Russia presses on with its invasion.
In the first half of this year, total German gas use dropped about 15% annually, according to energy-utility association BDEW. Last winter’s mild weather accounted for nearly half of that reduction, according to the group. In Munich, a similar 15% reduction during the period is “completely due to the temperature difference," a spokesman for the public-utility company SWM said.
Data on residential consumption patterns is scarce in part because Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, at the tail end of the winter heating season. Consumers use more than 80% of their annual gas use during the cold months of the year.
“You can’t learn much during the summer," Mr. Hirth of the Hertie School said.
Economists said people who rent their homes in Germany, the Netherlands and elsewhere have been less responsive to ongoing price increases than businesses because of billing practices particular to those countries. Tenants there tend to settle with landlords on energy costs the year after incurring them.
“People don’t know what they pay," said Stefan Lechtenböhmer, director of the future energy and industry systems division at the Wuppertal Institute for Climate, Environment and Energy, a research organization.
Mr. Lechtenböhmer estimated that residents will have to turn down their heating by about 3 degrees Celsius—more than 5 degrees Fahrenheit—to meet gas-saving goals. “I’m not looking forward to next winter," he said.
Subsidies, tax cuts, price caps and other measures aimed at insulating voters from the full effect of higher energy prices could also discourage cuts in consumption. To date, the European Union’s five largest economies have announced support for households, and less costly help for businesses, totaling €203 billion, equivalent to around $202 billion.
Hans Jörg Depel, managing director of the Cologne Tenants’ Association, is urging renters in this city of one million to turn down the heat or push landlords to make buildings more energy-efficient. If they don’t, Mr. Depel said, tenants could risk lump-sum bills next year that could triple or more, potentially reaching thousands of euros.
“This situation reaches the middle-class," he said. “For them, it will be very hard."
Katharina von Essen, 27 years old, moved in March to an €800 a month studio in Cologne with her cat, Max. “I have to see how cold it is in my apartment," said Ms. von Essen, adding that she hopes heat from surrounding flats will help keep hers insulated.
A hotel manager, Ms. von Essen, already puts a hot-water bottle in her bed to stay warm on cold nights. “Or I’ll use my cat," she said. Although she fears a large heating bill next year, she expects to turn down the heat only slightly this winter.
“I worry about it, but just a little bit," Ms. von Essen said.
Nicole Kaiser, in the nearby town of Hürth, said she saw her monthly rent jump in July because of higher energy prices, to €640 from €600. The 43-year-old customer-service professional also elected to pay her landlord an extra €60 a month to reduce her final invoice next year.
Despite the prospect of a big bill, she is uncertain as to how much she should turn down the heat this winter.
“If I would do it," she said, “I would be like an ice block."