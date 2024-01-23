Houthi attacks won’t threaten global natural-gas security

Winter is warmer than usual in Northeast Asia and the Chinese economy is cooler. One result: prices of liquefied natural gas are chilling quickly and will probably remain muted. Unlike 2022, when shipping and natural gas pipeline disruptions thrust Europe into an energy crisis, high inventories and muted Asian demand in 2024 make a repeat unlikely.

That is despite escalating Red Sea tensions bottling up global shipping—including a new strike against Houthi militants by U.S. and U.K. forces Monday. Qatar, one of the major LNG suppliers in the region, has decided to avoid the Red Sea.

Asian LNG prices have fallen over 40% to $9.41 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) in the past two months, according to Refinitiv. Over the past year they have more than halved. Prices in Europe initially jumped in October when the Houthi attacks began, but have also since retreated back to around $9 per MMBtu—roughly where they sat last summer.

Apart from the mild winter and high LNG inventories, demand for LNG in 2024 will probably be limited by competition from Russian piped gas in Asia, and abundant coal supplies. A halting recovery in China’s energy-intensive heavy industry will also help keep a lid on prices.

China and Japan are the world’s largest LNG importers. Qatar is a major supplier: Qatar sends more than 80% of its LNG to Asia, according to Rystad Energy, but not via the Suez Canal. Qatari supplies will have more trouble reaching Europe, but with the U.S. now a significant LNG exporter—and European inventories still ample—that is less of a problem than it might have been in the past.

Per Rystad data, storage levels are at 78% in Europe and close to the upper edge of the 5-year range in South Korea and Japan. Higher-than-expected winter temperatures until almost the end of December 2023 have limited inventory drawdowns in major importing countries such as Japan, South Korea and China, according to Argus Media.

Asian LNG demand is projected to increase by 5%, or 12 million metric tons, this year, following a 2% rise in 2023, according to the consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

Nuclear is another factor. According to Anu Agarwal, Asia head of LPG at Argus Media, an uplift in nuclear availability has also further limited the amount of spot LNG needed in Japan and South Korea this winter. The longer-term supply picture for Asia also looks ample: Russia aims to increase gas supplies to China via its Power of Siberia 1 pipeline to 38 bcm annually by 2025.

Two years ago, when Russia attacked Ukraine, LNG prices took a trip skyward as Europe sought any and every alternative to piped Russian gas. LNG is sitting the current conflict out.

