Houthi attacks won’t threaten global natural-gas security
SummaryThe threat to commercial shipping is snarling supply chains—but global energy markets look very different than in 2022
Winter is warmer than usual in Northeast Asia and the Chinese economy is cooler. One result: prices of liquefied natural gas are chilling quickly and will probably remain muted. Unlike 2022, when shipping and natural gas pipeline disruptions thrust Europe into an energy crisis, high inventories and muted Asian demand in 2024 make a repeat unlikely.