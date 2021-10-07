How Chinese blackouts have rubbed off on Indian solar power

This comes when Mukesh Ambani controlled Reliance Industries Ltd, Adani Group, and US-based First Solar are among 19 firms that have bid for setting up solar manufacturing units under the government’s ambitious ₹4,500 crore production linked incentive (PLI) scheme. The scheme is expected to add 10 GW capacity of integrated solar PV manufacturing plants and bring direct investment of around ₹17,200 crore. Along with leveraging its growing green energy market to boost manufacturing, India also aims to play a larger role in global supply chains.