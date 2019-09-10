30 daily ‘reported’ cyber-attacks in power sector

NEW DELHI : India’s power sector is facing constant cyber attacks, with at least 30 attacks reported every day, said people aware of the development.

With a majority of these attacks originating in China, Singapore, Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, there are growing concerns that the country’s power infrastructure could be the next target of terrorists looking to cripple India’s economy.

In July 2012, India power transmission failed, forcing around 700 million people to go without electricity. The country now has an integrated national power grid, with south India being connected in January 2014.

According to information reviewed by Mint, some of the high-profile cyber attacks were the November 2017 malware attack on THDC Ltd’s Tehri Dam in Uttarakhand, the May 2017 ransomware attack on West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (WBSEDCL), the February 2018 attack on a Rajasthan power distribution company website and the March 2018 attack on Haryana power distribution companies wherein the commercial billing software of the highest paying industrial customers was hacked.

Also, the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCCIPC) in May 2018 reported several vulnerabilities in state power utilities.

Ransomware typically logs users out of their own systems and asks them to pay a ransom if they want to access the encrypted data.

“The Tehri Dam’s system was attached to Power Grid. The threat was eliminated as there was an air gap there. If the attack was successful, it could even have opened the dam doors," said a senior government official requesting anonymity.

“Attackers even demanded ransom from WBSEDCL. Both West Bengal and Haryana discarded their old systems. Beyond these, there has been no ‘reported’ incident of a cyber attack in the Indian power sector. There are attacks every day, but these are not reported. The maximum number of attacks happens in the energy utility sector," added the government official.

There are five regional grids in the country—northern, southern, eastern, north-eastern and western. A grid collapse is the worst case scenario for any transmission utility.

“The grid at the 132 kv (kilovolts) level that is managed by the states is pretty insecure. The grid above 220 kv till 765 kv is safe," said the government official cited above. “The attacks come from everywhere. A majority of the attacks originates in China, Singapore, Russia and the CIS countries," the official added.

The Intelligence Bureau had warned the power ministry in early 2009 that substations and regional load despatch centres (RLDCs), key components in the country’s power network, could be targeted. Substations are an important part of the electricity network and play a critical role in the generation, transmission and distribution systems. These increase or decrease voltage for transmission.

The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) is the agency coordinating efforts on cybersecurity. The other agency involved is the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO).

“These types of problems keep on happening and CERT-In keeps on issuing advisories. Application of safeguards is a 24x7 affair. It is an evolving technology. As and when new problem areas surface, new remedial measures are issued to the affected sectors," said a spokesperson for the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY).

Queries emailed to the spokespersons of India’s home and power ministries and THDC, WBSEDCL, the Haryana distribution companies and PGCIL late on Sunday remained unanswered.

In an attempt to reduce risks to the sector, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), India’s apex power sector planning body, in February 2013 brought out guidelines mandating security clearance in the case of import of sensitive equipment by the government agencies for the power sector. Also, the National Capital Goods Policy 2016 called for “procurement of heavy electric equipment under local competitive bidding and not under international competitive bidding in domestically funded projects under Ministry of Power, Ministry of Steel and Ministry of Non-Conventional Energy, CPSUs and in projects funded by PFC and REC."

India has been vulnerable to such attacks. A case in point being operations at one of three terminals at India’s largest container port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) run by AP Moller-Maersk, near Mumbai, were disrupted by a global ransomware attack in June 2017. Operations at the Danish firm’s terminal at Gujarat Pipavav Port were also affected.

“This industry is as big as the drug industry. We are able to mount effective defence at the central government level, but capablities at the state level leave a lot to be desired," said the official.

(Shaswati Das contributed to this story)