Home / Industry / Energy /  How effective is India's plan to reduce emissions?

How effective is India’s plan to reduce emissions?

2 min read . 11:16 PM ISTRituraj Baruah
AFP

  • India has submitted its long-term low emission development strategy at COP 27, laying down the roadmap to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070. It also aims at showing India’s climate commit-ments to the world. Mint explains the significance of the move.

What does the long-term strategy entail?

The strategy focuses on low-carbon electricity and transport systems, low-emission industrial systems, carbon mitigation technologies, energy-efficient urban infrastructure, enhanced forest cover, and the economic and financial aspects of low-carbon development. It says India’s mitigation efforts are driven not just by climate-specific policies, but also by broader development choices. For example, it said, India faces other development challenges relating to access to critical services such as sanitation, housing, transport, and managing urban growth and rural opportunities.

Why did India submit a strategy at all?

India is a signatory to the Paris Agreement, under which countries must formulate and communicate long-term low greenhouse gas emission development strategies (LT-LEDS), taking into account their common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, in the light of different national circumstances. India’s document says its low-carbon development pathway takes note of the development challenges in the context of climate change, and its own historical traditions and culture that seeks harmony and balance between human society and nature.

Does the long-term strategy help India’s global standing?

Releasing the document, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav said: “With this release, India joins the select list of less than 60 parties that have submitted their LT LEDS to UNFCCC." The document says India has submitted the strategy despite lower historical contribution compared to the global average.

How will India balance climate and growth?

India said its contribution would be as per its feasibility keeping in mind the required economic growth. Energy is essential to erasing India’s development deficits, support the demographic transition and agrarian and urban transition, and infrastructure development. It also mentioned that the extent of decoupling of emissions from growth seen in developed countries is still insufficient in terms of the ambitious emissions reduction required by their historical and current responsibility.

What about the need for climate finance?

The document noted short-comings in climate finance available to developing countries from developed countries, and multilateral development banks and climate funds. It also highlighted the shortcomings in defining, tracking, and reporting international climate finance flows in standardized ways. India further said that climate finance available to the developing world is inadequate to meet either mitigation or adaptation needs as set out in nationally determined contributions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rituraj Baruah

Rituraj Baruah is a senior correspondent at Mint, reporting on housing, urban affairs, small businesses and energy. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last six years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate. He has previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.
