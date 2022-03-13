How Europe hopes to wean itself from Russian natural gas

As the need to reduce reliance on Russian energy becomes more pressing, European countries have been searching for ways to enhance use of alternative sources. One of these is liquefied natural gas. LNG is regular natural gas that has been cooled to a liquid state at minus-260 degrees Fahrenheit (minus-162 degrees Celsius). In its liquid state, the fuel takes up about 600 times less volume, allowing it to be shipped efficiently to places not served by pipelines.