How India plans to solve lithium supply problems

The supply of lithium has not been in line with the surge in demand from electric vehicle makers across the world. China also is witnessing a mismatch between demand and supply, which has led to a rise in prices. According to Simon Moores, the chief executive officer of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, 40 new mines would be required over the next 10 years. He, however, said in a series of tweets in February this year that a total of 15 new mines may be added in the next seven years, which will add as much as 1 million tonnes of lithium to the supply chain.