How India’s luck ran out on oil

Take the case of Mumbai. On 1 April, the price of petrol in the city was ₹116.72 per litre, nearly ₹15 per litre higher than that in Delhi. The reason for this is straightforward. The Maharashtra government charges a value added tax of 26% along with an additional tax of ₹10.12 for every litre of petrol sold in the city. Hence, in the case of Mumbai, the total taxes easily amount to more than ₹50 per litre. The state government tax varies and is the lowest in Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar islands where it stands at 0% and 1%, respectively. Further, what is true for petrol is also true for diesel. In Delhi, on 1 April, the price of diesel was at ₹93.07 per litre. Taxes formed around 38% of the price. In other states, with higher value added tax or sales tax rate, the proportion of taxes is higher.