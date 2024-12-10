How much oil can Trump pump?

Supersizing gas production looks easier—at least on paper. Since war broke out in Ukraine, America’s pipeline of LNG projects, already long, has lengthened. Rystad Energy, a consultancy, expects the country’s export capacity to hit 22.4bn cubic feet per day in 2030 in the event Mr Trump implements his campaign pledges, up from 11.3bn in 2023—a rise equivalent to 1.9m barrels of oil (mboe) per day in energy terms. What that means in terms of actual output is far from certain. Rystad forecasts it will rise by 2.1 mboe per day by 2028, with some of that consumed at home. Others are less optimistic. Even in its most bullish scenario, the EIA expects production to average just 0.5 mboe per day more that year than in 2024.