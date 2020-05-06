Home > Industry > Energy > How much tax you pay on petrol, diesel after the excise duty hike
Employees of Auto Motives Hindustan Petroleum petrol pump wearing Personal Protective Equipment Kit (PPE Kit) while attending to the customers, in New Delhi, on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Employees of Auto Motives Hindustan Petroleum petrol pump wearing Personal Protective Equipment Kit (PPE Kit) while attending to the customers, in New Delhi, on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

How much tax you pay on petrol, diesel after the excise duty hike

2 min read . Updated: 06 May 2020, 09:38 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Excise duty on petrol has increased to 32.98 per litre and that on diesel to 31.83
  • The bulk of the price you pay for buying petrol and diesel goes to customs duties, excise duties and VAT

NEW DELHI : To shore up revenues during the lockdown, the government has hiked excise duties on petrol and diesel with effect from today. Since crude oil rates have lost by over 60% from its this year's peak, the excise duty hike would not lead to a hike in retail selling price of the two automobile fuels.

Excise duty has been increased by a record 10 per litre on petrol and 13 per litre on diesel. The government hopes to garner 1.6 lakh crore additional revenue with the hike. With this, the total incidence of excise duty on petrol has risen to 32.98 per litre and that on diesel to 31.83.

Petrol costs 71.26 a litre in Delhi and a litre of diesel comes for 69.39.

Petrol:

Base Price: 17.96 per litre

Freight: 0.32 per litre

Price charged to dealers (excluding Excise Duty and VAT): 18.28 per litre

Excise Duty: 32.98 (includes basic excise duty of 2.98, Special Additional Excise Duty of 12 and Additional Excise Duty for road and infrastructure cess of 18)

Average dealer commission: 3.56 per litre

VAT (including VAT on Dealer Commission): 16.44

Retail Selling Price at Delhi- (Rounded) Rs/Ltr 71.26

(The price includes basic customs duty of 2.5%, additional customs duty of 2.98 per litre and additional customs duty of 10.)

Diesel:

Base Price: 18.49 per litre

Freight: 0.29 per litre

Price charged to dealers (excluding Excise Duty and VAT): 18.78 per litre

Excise Duty: 31.83 per litre (Basic excise duty of 4.83, Special Additional Excise Duty of 9 and Additional Excise Duty for Road and infrastructure Cess 18)

Average dealer commission: 2.52 per litre

VAT (including VAT on Dealer Commission): 16.26 per litre

Retail Selling Price in Delhi: 69.39 per litre

(The selling price also includes Basic Customs Duty of 2.5%, Additional Customs Duty (CVD) of 4.84 per litre and Additional Customs Duty of 10.)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout