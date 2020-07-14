How oil prices change political fortunes

Using polling data from 207 elections across 50 democracies over the past 40 years, the working paper shows that sudden increases in oil prices a year before an election significantly reduce the chances of the incumbent party retaining power. Specifically, the study finds that a 0.1% increase in crude oil prices, adjusted for each country’s oil imports as a share of gross domestic product (GDP), reduces the re-election chance of the ruling party by 0.5-0.8 percentage points.