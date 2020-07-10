How Rewa solar park helped India’s green economy turn a corner

Apart from being the country’s first solar project to conduct inter-state sale of electricity, the auction process that went on for 33 hours also became the template for awarding future projects in the country. Its power purchase agreement (PPA) was accepted as a standard model by the union ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) to help achieve the lowest electricity tariff rates through competitive bidding. Rewa also helped move the needle from conventional wisdom of subsidy or the viability gap funding (VGF) being the key to help bring the tariffs down.