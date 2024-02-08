How safe is nuclear energy?
Summary
- Despite some notable disasters, nuclear power is one of the least deadly sources of energy
The shock caused in part by Russia’s war in Ukraine will transform the global energy industry. Governments in the West are looking to end their reliance on Russian oil and gas, which is giving a boost to climate-friendly alternatives. They include nuclear-power plants. Some countries, notably including Germany, remain fearful of another Chernobyl or Fukushima. But even when accounting for the high-profile disasters, nuclear power is very safe (see chart).