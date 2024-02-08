How safe is nuclear energy?

Nuclear energy has had an image problem for some time. Major accidents have made it seem more deadly than it is and the storage of nuclear waste remains controversial. But attitudes are shifting. Germany had planned to turn off its remaining three nuclear plants by the end of the year. Now, amid concerns about the country’s dependence on Russian gas and soaring energy prices, its government appears to be re-considering. Britain is constructing its first new nuclear plant in more than two decades. And in France, the government is set to pay €9.7bn ($9.9bn) to fully nationalise Électricité de France, one of the world’s biggest energy suppliers, to help fund six new nuclear reactors. Nuclear appears to be back in vogue.