How Softbank’s solar bets soured in India

By then, SoftBank, under chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son, had been on a roller-coaster ride as it attempted to build a sizeable presence in India’s green economy. At one point, it held out a promise of free electricity after 25 years to members of the International Solar Alliance, which had been initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The company also planned to invest $1 trillion in India’s renewable energy capacity by 2030 and sought approvals to charge dollar-denominated tariffs. All those lofty dreams finally ended with a whimper—in the discounted sale of SB Energy India, which is currently in motion. In between, it was alleged in 2018 that SB Energy had tried to form a cartel to drive up solar power prices within India.