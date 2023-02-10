How to craft successful sustainability programs

Up to 85% of the pharmaceutical industry’s greenhouse gas emissions reside in its supply chain, prompting major drugmakers to band together to help their shared suppliers to decarbonize. The so-called Energize program, funded by drug companies including Pfizer Inc., Biogen Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and delivered by French power-equipment supplier Schneider Electric SE, educates suppliers about renewable energy and provides the opportunity to participate in supply agreements to reduce their emissions.