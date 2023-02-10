Home / Industry / Energy /  How to craft successful sustainability programs
How to craft successful sustainability programs

wsj 3 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2023, 01:20 AM IST Dieter Holger, The Wall Street Journal
Up to 85% of the pharmaceutical industry’s greenhouse gas emissions reside in its supply chain, prompting major drugmakers to band together to help their shared suppliers to decarbonize (Photo: Bloomberg)Premium
Up to 85% of the pharmaceutical industry's greenhouse gas emissions reside in its supply chain, prompting major drugmakers to band together to help their shared suppliers to decarbonize (Photo: Bloomberg)

Working across the industry, refreshing old technologies, learning from employees and being curious about new fields are all key to creating the ideal sustainability program, WSJ Pro panelists say

Up to 85% of the pharmaceutical industry’s greenhouse gas emissions reside in its supply chain, prompting major drugmakers to band together to help their shared suppliers to decarbonize. The so-called Energize program, funded by drug companies including Pfizer Inc., Biogen Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and delivered by French power-equipment supplier Schneider Electric SE, educates suppliers about renewable energy and provides the opportunity to participate in supply agreements to reduce their emissions.

