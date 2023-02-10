How to craft successful sustainability programs

The vessel, designed for carrying cars and other vehicles, can cut emissions by up to 90% compared with a fossil-fuel powered ship, the company said. Wallenius Wilhelmsen secured roughly €9 million, equivalent to around $9.8 million, from the European Union to aid with design and testing. Mr. Strevens said the company is working through engineering, with testing expected this year and next, and determining if the ship makes economic sense. If the design works and the business case adds up, they aim to have a ship on the water in 2027.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}