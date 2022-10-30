How today’s energy crisis will shape our world’s future

“There’s a crucial import ban that starts on 5 December for Europe, and then there’s a product import ban that starts on 5 February, so if nothing else changes, then what that means is that Russian oil would need to find a home that isn’t the UK, the US or the EU," Russell Hardy, CEO of Vitol, one of the world’s largest oil traders, told an oil industry conference in September, according to the S&P Global Commodity Insights website. “It’s going to go further and longer distances and find different markets, and for doing that, it will have to trade at a discount."