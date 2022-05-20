How utility stocks have kept their spark

As markets fear a recession, being in the business of collecting monthly checks is understandably appealing to investors. Cash-strapped consumers are more likely to pull back on eating out or shopping before risking that the power or gas will be shut off. And, by some measures, utilities look more defensive today than they have in past years, according to Jay Rhame, chief executive officer of Reaves Asset Management, which manages utility exchange-traded funds. In recent years, utilities have become much simpler, having sold or spun off units that are riskier than or less related to their regulated, monopoly business. Exelon, for example, spun off earlier this year a business unit that has exposure to competitive electricity markets. CMS Energy last year sold off a bank subsidiary.