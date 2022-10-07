How will OPEC+ cuts affect oil prices, inflation?5 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2022, 05:46 AM IST
OPEC+ oil supply cut will be in effect from next month. Its decision to slash global oil supply can have multiple ripple effects in the global economy
Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia have decided to slash the amount of oil they deliver to the global economy.