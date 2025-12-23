Mint Explainer | How PNGRB’s tariff reset could lower CNG and PNG prices
Summary
The regulator has cut gas transport zones and imposed a uniform tariff that aims to reduce regional disparities and boost natural gas adoption.
NEW DELHI: Millions of CNG and domestic PNG users across India could pay less for gas as the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) simplifies transportation tariffs under its “One Nation, One Grid, One Tariff" vision.
