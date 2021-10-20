Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Industry >Energy >HPCL chair says 'high' crude prices could weigh on fuel demand

HPCL chair says 'high' crude prices could weigh on fuel demand

India is looking to bring together state-run and private refiners to seek better crude import deals
1 min read . 07:14 PM IST Nidhi Verma, Reuters

Mukesh Surana said $60-$70 per barrel was a comfortable range for refiners in India, the world's third-biggest oil consumer which imports about 85% of its oil needs

NEW DELHI: The chairman of India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, Mukesh Surana, said the current 'high' crude oil prices could lead to demand destruction in the long run.

Surana said $60-$70 per barrel was a comfortable range for refiners in India, the world's third biggest oil consumer which imports about 85% of its oil needs.

Oil futures have been trading near multi-year highs due to a global energy supply crunch, with the Brent crude benchmark at $84.30 a barrel on Wednesday.

Surana said Indian refiners were working to trim import costs, with jointly negotiated contracts, allowing for better terms, one of the strategies under discussion.

India is looking to bring together state-run and private refiners to seek better crude import deals, oil secretary Tarun Kapoor told Reuters on Tuesday.

HPCL has restarted the fire-hit crude unit at its Visakhapatnam refinery, Sunara said, adding the group's three refineries were running at an average 100% capacity.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

