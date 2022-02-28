Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) has inked a pact for cooperation and collaboration in the field of renewable energy, electric mobility, and alternative fuels including the development of ESG Projects, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ministry said that in order to realize green energy objectives and the government's efforts towards carbon-neutral economy, a MoU has been signed between HPCL and SECI.

SECI is engaged in the promotion and development of various renewable energy resources, especially Solar/Wind energy, RE-based Storage Systems, Waste to Energy, trading of power, R&D Projects as well as RE base products like Green Hydrogen, green Ammonia, RE powered EV, etc.