NEW DELHI : A day after the union cabinet approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission, union minister for new and renewable energy RK Singh on Thursday said that huge amount of subsidies provided by some developed countries for production of green hydrogen would distort the global trade of hydrogen and are in violation of the norms of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Speaking to reporters, the minister said that such subsidies would pose hurdle for Indian manufacturers of green hydrogen.

“The only challenge which the Indian industry faces is the huge subsidies announced by some developed countries for the manufacture of green hydrogen. We believe that it would be a distorting step which I think is actionable under WTO rules," he said, adding that the developed world should procure green hydrogen and green ammonia on a competitive basis.

The statement comes on the backdrop of subsidies announced by both the US and the European Union for manufacturing of green hydrogen.

In a bid to boost India’s domestic manufacturing and turning India as a global hub and major exporter of green hydrogen, the union cabinet on Wednesday had approved the national green hydrogen mission, allocating ₹19,744 crore to produce 5 million tonne of green hydrogen annually by 2030.

Of the total allocation, the government would provide incentives worth ₹17,490 crore for producing electrolyzers and green hydrogen for five years, ₹1,466 crore for pilot projects, ₹400 crore for research and development, and ₹388 crore for other mission components.

Singh said that the incentives for production of green hydrogen and electrolyzers would be in line with production linked incentive schemes.

“We are aiming to make India the most competitive source of green hydrogen in the world," the minister, who also holds the power portfolio said. He also said that 15 gigawatt of electrolyzer capacity would be needed to meet the annual 5 million tonne production target of green hydrogen by 2030.

Noting that the government plans to make India self-sufficient, Singh said that Centre plans to introduce high import duties on the import of electrolyzers once the domestic capacity is ready by FY26.

Government would take up pilot projects for utilization of green hydrogen in shipping, road transport and production of green steel, he said. By 2027, two ships would be retrofit to run on green hydrogen and the required supply chain, port infrastructure, green ammonia bunkers and re-fueling facilities would be set up in the country, under the mission.

Government plans to introduce phased deployment of hydrogen-fueled buses and trucks. In another pilot project, support would be provided to two steel plants blending or utilization of green hydrogen.

The central government expects the mission to attract investments worth ₹8 trillion by 2030 and create about 600,000 jobs. The programme is also expected to reduce nearly 50 million tonne of CO2 emission annually and save India ₹1 trillion in its fossil fuel imports.