Huge subsidies for green hydrogen by developed nations violate WTO norms: RK Singh2 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 10:03 PM IST
- The minister said that such subsidies would pose hurdle for Indian manufacturers of green hydrogen
NEW DELHI : A day after the union cabinet approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission, union minister for new and renewable energy RK Singh on Thursday said that huge amount of subsidies provided by some developed countries for production of green hydrogen would distort the global trade of hydrogen and are in violation of the norms of the World Trade Organization (WTO).