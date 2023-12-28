Huge transmission projects approved amid green energy push

New Delhi: The National Committee on Transmission (NCT) has approved about 10 new transmission projects worth over ₹6,600 crore, allowing them to receive bids.

These include two mega projects – a network expansion scheme in Navinal (Mundra) area of Gujarat and the eastern region expansion scheme, which will cost ₹2,383 crore and ₹2,898 crore, respectively. The NCT has recommended these two projects for implementation to the union power ministry.

Both these inter-state transmission system (ISTS) projects will be have tariff-based competitive bidding. While the project in Mundra is expected to be implemented within 21 months, the eastern region expansion scheme is likely to be completed by 30 June 2026, according to the minutes of the meeting released on 27 December.

The eastern region expansion scheme includes setting up an ISTS sub-station in Gopalpur, Odisha, to meet the electricity requirements of upcoming green hydrogen and green ammonia plants in the area, which are expected to have a cumulative demand of about 3 GW by FY26. It was noted that an ISTS corridor would be required to supply renewable energy from outside Odisha to such industries to help meet their renewable-power purchase obligations.

“Thus, keeping in view the critical nature of large industrial demand and quantum of power requirement it is essential that Gopalpur S/s is feed reliably from ISTS and with high capacity lines," read the minutes.

The panel also approved projects connecting parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telengana, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and other states to the national grid.

Having approved these projects, the government expects to attract healthy private investment. Upgrading and expanding transmission projects is crucial to achieving the government’s target of 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and integrating green power with the grid.

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) last year released its roadmap to integrate over 500 GW of renewable capacity by 2030, In it, the CEA said over ₹2 trillion would be needed to achieve the targeted transmission network for green-energy integration. To grow renewable-energy capacity, areas with high solar- and wind-energy potential need to be connected to the ISTS.

“The length of the transmission lines and sub-station capacity planned under ISTS for integration of additional wind and solar capacity by 2030 has been estimated as 50,890 ckm and 4,33,575 MVA respectively, at an estimated cost of ₹2,44,200 crore," it said.

In a recent reply in the Lok Sabha, union power minister RK Singh said that 1,87,849 circuit kilometers (ckm) of transmission lines, 6,82,767 MVA (mega volt amp) of transformation capacity, and 80,590 MW of inter-regional capacity has been added, connecting the country to one grid running on one frequency, and capable of transferring 1,16,540 MW of power across the country.

Progress on expanding the transmission network, however, has lagged so far. According to data from CEA, India achieved only 61.5% of its target on expanding power transmission lines in the first half of this fiscal year.

During April-October, a total of 7,026 ckm of transmission lines were set up against the target of 11,420 ckm, according to CEA's executive summary for October. The cumulative target for the fiscal year is 16,602 ckm.

So far this fiscal year, a total of 1,668 ckm of transmission line has been set up by the union government enterprises, and 3,154 ckm by state government enterprises. The target for the union and state sectors was 2,103 ckm and 6,912 ckm, respectively. The private sector set up 2,204 ckm of lines during April-October against the target of 2,405 ckm.

