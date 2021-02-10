Hydro projects lower generation to protect turbine blades

NEW DELHI : Some hydropower plants located downstream have decided to curtail operations to protect their turbine blades from the high silt content in the Rishiganga river water following the glacier burst and flash floods in Uttarakhand, said two people aware of the development, requesting anonymity.

“Some projects downstream are exercising caution and not allowing the silt-laden water to enter their turbines. This is a standard precautionary measure," said a senior government functionary, one of the two people cited above.

Besides, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd’s 400MW Vishnuprayag Hydro Electric Project, which went offline at 11am on Sunday, is yet to resume operations as it is yet to flush out the silt-laden water.

“River water had gushed in through the tail race tunnel of the project bringing with it slush, the company said on Monday. “The Vishnuprayag project is still offline," said the second person cited above.

According to Central Electricity Authority, India’s apex power sector planning body, Uttarakhand has hydropower generation potential of 17.99 GW for projects with 25MW capacity and above. Of this 3.75GW is operational and 1.49GW is under construction.

Experts said glacier lake outburst floods, which usually occur in April-September, is a widely known phenomenon and when hydropower projects are designed, precautions are taken to protect units from such natural hazards.

“Due to the freeze and thaw cycle of the glacier, rocks start defragmenting and this results in moraine, that is carried by the river water along with the silt," the government official said. “Even THDC’s Tehri on Bhagirathi river stopped generation yesterday (Monday) and resumed operations later."

The 1,000MW Tehri dam and hydropower plant has a spillway system designed for a probable maximum flood of 15,540 cubic metres a second. Tehri dam’s full reservoir limit, or its safe level, is 830m. “There was apprehension that with Bhagirathi flowing with Alaknanda already in swell, it may create flooding at Devprayag, Rishikesh and Haridwar. Tehri stopped generation completely and stopped the entire flow of Bhagirathi. If this measure wasn’t taken, there may have been a bigger problem," the official said.

While the 13.2MW Rishiganga small hydro project was washed away, NTPC Ltd’s 520MW under-construction Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower project site has also been damaged. The barrage at NTPC’s project site has been filled with sediment, the barrage’s top bridge has been damaged and three spillway gates have been washed away.

“The Uttarakhand government has reported that there is no danger of downstream flooding and the rise in water level has been contained," home minister Amit Shah informed Parliament on Tuesday. “All the staff of the Central Water Commission deployed in Alaknanda and Ganga basin up to Haridwar are on alert," he said, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

Experts said hydropower will continue to play a key role in decarbonizing India’s energy mix. “Hydropower in general and pumped storage hydro in specific are emerging as the front-runners for this as they can play a vital role in fast ramping up and down, and peak and off-peak balancing support because of their inherent flexibility," said Subhrajit Datta Ray, director, power and utilities, PwC.

Of India’s installed power-generation capacity of 373.43GW, hydropower projects account for around 12.23% or 45.69GW capacity

