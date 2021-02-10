Hydro projects lower generation to protect turbine blades

The 1,000MW Tehri dam and hydropower plant has a spillway system designed for a probable maximum flood of 15,540 cubic metres a second. Tehri dam’s full reservoir limit, or its safe level, is 830m. “There was apprehension that with Bhagirathi flowing with Alaknanda already in swell, it may create flooding at Devprayag, Rishikesh and Haridwar. Tehri stopped generation completely and stopped the entire flow of Bhagirathi. If this measure wasn’t taken, there may have been a bigger problem," the official said.