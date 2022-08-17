Hydrogen planes show promise—and their limitations

Beyond regional distances, the weight of fuel cells becomes a big problem. Mr. Miftakhov believes the technology will improve fast enough to power A320-style planes sometime in the 2030s, but experts tend to see burning liquid hydrogen as a more feasible option at those ranges. Airbus remains open to using cells, but this is only likely if it settles for its first, regional design—in which case its 2035 delivery target seems unambitious. Also, working against the interests of turbine-engine makers such as GE Aviation and Pratt & Whitney, which each have around $20 billion in annual sales, could be challenging.