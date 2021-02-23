Hydrogen usage can be a game changer for India

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India’s National Hydrogen Energy Mission, which is in the works, may mandate fertilizer, steel and petrochemicals industries to shift to green hydrogen use. The proposal may be taken up by cabinet for approval soon. Mint explains the importance of hydrogen in India’s energy mix.
