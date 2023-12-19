Industry
Hydropower mega-merger of NHPC, two others put on hold
Summary
- The plan was to bring together the diverse experience of NHPC, THDC and Neepco to boost hydropower and provide uninterrupted electricity when solar power is unavailable
The government has deferred an ambitious plan to merge three state-run hydropower companies into one, two people aware of the matter said.
