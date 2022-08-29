Hyundai Global pulls out of battery PLI2 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 12:55 AM IST
- The 20 GWh capacity is likely to be reallocated to Reliance New Energy Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
NEW DELHI : Hyundai Global Motors Co. Ltd has withdrawn from the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for advanced chemistry cell battery storage after the South Korean automobile major clarified it had nothing to do with the company that bid for the ₹18,100 crore government scheme.