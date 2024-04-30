India's oil import bill could rise to $101-104 billion in FY25, says ICRA report
New Delhi: India's net oil import bill could touch $101-104 billion in FY25 if the current low discounts on purchases of Russian crude persist, ICRA said in its report on India’s oil imports. The projected increase from $96.1 billion in FY24 suggests higher expenditure on oil imports, assuming an average crude oil price of $85 a barrel, it said.