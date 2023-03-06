Icra revises thermal power sector outlook to ‘stable’ on strong demand, recovery of dues

Icra revises thermal power sector outlook to ‘stable’ on strong demand, recovery of dues1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 05:38 PM IST
The progress in improving operating efficiencies, realisation of dues from respective state governments and government bodies, and timely pass-through of cost variations to customers through regular tariff revisions are key to improving the financial position of the distribution utilities on a sustained basis
New Delhi: Rating agency Icra Ltd on Monday revised its outlook on thermal power sector to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’ due to strong demand growth and realisation of dues from discoms under LPS (late payment surcharge) scheme.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×