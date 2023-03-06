Icra revises thermal power sector outlook to ‘stable’ on strong demand, recovery of dues

“Considering the upward pressure on the cost of supply amid the increased use of imported coal and higher tariffs in short-term tariffs and rising interest costs towards the loan availed under the LPS scheme, the cash gap[1] per unit is likely to remain high at over 60 paise per unit for state-owned discoms at the all-India level in FY2023 and FY2024. In this context, timely issuance of tariff orders with adequate tariff hikes by the state electricity regulators remains important," he added.