IEA cuts 2025 oil demand forecast, lifts supply view

The IEA said it will adjust its supply forecast for OPEC+ when the alliance confirms it will unwind some of its voluntary output curbs, as laid out in a roadmap presented to markets in June. The cartel and its allies agreed to extend voluntary curbs of 2.2 million barrels a day to the end of September and said they aim to gradually unwind them from October 2024 to September 2025, contingent on market conditions.