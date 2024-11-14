IEA lifts 2024 oil demand forecast but trims 2025 projections
Summary
- The International Energy Agency raised its forecast for this year’s oil-demand growth but slightly trimmed next year’s estimates, citing the impact of China’s economic slowdown on consumption.
