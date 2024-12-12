IEA lifts 2025 oil-demand forecast but expects growth to remain subdued

Thursday’s IEA report comes as oil prices continue to be under pressure due to concerns over weaker demand trends in China and prospects of an oversupplied market next year. But turmoil in the Middle East after the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and China’s pledge to boost stimulus have provided some support this week. Brent crude currently trades around $73 a barrel, while the U.S. oil gauge, West Texas Intermediate, is around $70 a barrel.