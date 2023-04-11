IESA to roll out initiative to address gender gap issue in green energy space

NEW DELHI : India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) has said that it will roll out ‘Women in Energy’ initiative at IESW 2023, to address the apparent gender gap in the energy sector.

The initiative aims at promoting the inclusion of women in shaping the future of the clean tech and green energy sector, said a statement from IESA.

The Indian energy sector is undergoing a massive transformation towards a cleaner and more sustainable future, and IESA believes that women have a critical role to play in driving this transition, the statement said.

The development comes as the ‘G20 EMPOWER 2023’ under India’s presidency is prioritizing the shift from women’s development to women-led development.

Citing the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2022, IESA said that gender disparity in the energy sector remains a harsh reality, with only one in five leadership roles in the industry held by women. In an effort to address this pressing issue, the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) has created the platform for women in the industry to connect, collaborate and support each other, the statement said.

Commenting on the initiative, Rahul Walawalkar, President of India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) & Customized Energy Solutions India, said: “India is utilizing the G20 Presidency for bringing together global cooperation for sustainable growth and has brought focus on women-led inclusive development agenda. The underrepresentation of women in the field of new energies, and the various barriers to entry and growth, are issues that need deliberation."

“The energy sector needs diverse perspectives, innovative ideas, and a more inclusive approach to decision-making, to thrive in the rapidly evolving market. We believe that the energy transition should have equal opportunities for both men and women. At IESW 2023, we are committed to enabling women and promoting their participation in the energy sector."

The IESW 2023 will also feature a ‘Women in Energy Summit’ that will bring together prominent women leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss key issues related to gender diversity in the energy sector.