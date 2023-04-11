IESA to roll out initiative to address gender gap issue in green energy space

IESA to roll out initiative to address gender gap issue in green energy space2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 08:27 PM IST
IESA's ‘Women in Energy’ initiative aims at promoting the inclusion of women in shaping the future of the clean tech and green energy sector, said IESA
NEW DELHI : India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) has said that it will roll out ‘Women in Energy’ initiative at IESW 2023, to address the apparent gender gap in the energy sector.
