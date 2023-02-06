IEX electricity volume rises 4% on-month in January
In January ’23, the exchange witnessed its highest volume in this fiscal year, due to improving supply side conditions, led by gradually increasing coal supply and easing e-auction coal prices
New Delhi: The total electricity trade volume on Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) registered a 4% month-on-month growth to 8,245 million units (MU) in January.
