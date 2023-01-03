New Delhi: The total electricity trade volume on Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) registered a 9% month-on-month growth to 8,452 million units (MU) in December.

The power exchange said the volume declined by 7% on YoY basis due to high renewable energy certificates or REC traded volumes of 13.85 lakh in the previous year, it said.

For the third quarter of the fiscal year 2023, IEX has recorded 24.2 BU volume and achieved 5% QoQ growth across all its market segments.

Continuing high spot e-auction coal prices and supply side constraints led to the average clearing price in the day-ahead market rising to Rs. 5.23 in December, which was 14% higher on MoM basis and 48% higher on YoY.

Improving coal inventory and onset of winters will lead to further price correction on the Exchange, providing cost optimization opportunities to discoms (distribution companies) and open access consumers.

As per National Load Dispatch Center (NLDC), the energy consumption stood at 121 BU during December, up 10 per cent over the same month in 2021.

The day-ahead market volume decreased from 5087 MU in November 2022 to 5001 MU in December 2022. The volume was lower by 8% on YoY basis due to high prices resulting from a constrained supply scenario.

The day-ahead market achieved a cumulative trade of 14.4 BU in Q3 FY2023, registering a robust 30% QoQ growth. The market, however, declined 13% on YoY basis.

The real-time electricity (RTE) market achieved 1,763 MU volume during the month, registering a 17% y-o-y growth. There were 678 participants in this segment during the month.

