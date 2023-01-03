IEX electricity volume rises 9% on-month to 8,452 MU in December1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 03:20 PM IST
Continuing high spot e-auction coal prices and supply side constraints led to the average clearing price in the day-ahead market
New Delhi: The total electricity trade volume on Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) registered a 9% month-on-month growth to 8,452 million units (MU) in December.