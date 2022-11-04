IEX power trade volume dips 13% to 7,972 million units in October

“The Indian Energy Exchange, India’s premier energy exchange, achieved 7972 MU volume in October 2022, including Green Power trade of 403 MU, and 3.58 lac RECs (equivalent to 358 MU ... The total volume on the Exchange in October’22 was lower by 13 per cent on YoY (year-on-year) basis due to high volume base of last year, and lower by 2 per cent on MoM (month-on-month) basis due to reduced REC (Renewable Energy Certificate) trading," an IEX statement said.