NEW DELHI : In a reflection of growing demand for green energy in the country, electricity bourse Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) traded 2,744 million units (MUs) in its first year in the green term-ahead market.

According to a statement from IEX, of this total volume, 1,267 MU is in the solar segment and 1,477 MU in the non-solar segment. Also, the electricity bourse plans to shortly start green day-ahead market after regulatory approvals.

“The market discovered ₹3.75 per unit as the average price in first year with average solar price at ₹3.48 per unit and average non solar price at ₹4.06 per unit," the statement said and added, “21 August 2021 marks the first anniversary of IEX Green Market."

A power exchange functions on the lines of commodity exchanges and provides a platform for buyers, sellers and traders of electricity to enter into spot contracts for the same day, coming day, and on a weekly basis.

This comes in the backdrop of India’s solar and wind generation recording an all-time high of 43.1GW on 27 July. India has also crossed the 100 GW milestone of installed renewable energy capacity.

“The distribution companies from Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh, including RE generators like Choudhary Power, Bhilangana Hydro Power, Amplus Green, Adani solar and MRN Cane Power are a few key participants on the sell side. While the distribution companies like CESC, Haryana, DNH, Tata Power Company and DVC along with Industrial consumers like Vedanta, SAIL, Jindal Steel, Tata Steel etc. are the key participants on the buy side," the statement said.

Founded in 2008, IEX is an electricity bourse in the country. Since its inception, the exchange has launched several products such as renewable energy certificates, energy saving certificates and day-ahead market among others.

Of around 1,200 billion units (BU) of electricity generated in India, the short-term market comprises 130-150 BU. This trade volume has grown by 10% annually and is currently valued at about ₹ 22,124 crore.

As part of its energy transition efforts, India is working towards electrification of economy by developing action plans for greening of electricity. According to India’ apex power sector planning body Central Electricity Authority (CEA), by 2030, the country’s power requirement would be 817GW, more than half of which would be clean energy.

