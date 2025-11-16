IFC, Siemens, Fullerton may buy 49% stake in clean hydrogen maker Hygenco in $250 million deal
Utpal Bhaskar 5 min read 16 Nov 2025, 12:16 pm IST
Summary
IFC plans to invest $50 million equity in the company, with the remaining $75 million to be invested by Siemens AG and Fullerton Fund Management. The transaction is expected to be announced in mid-December.
New Delhi: The World Bank’s International Finance Corp (IFC), Munich-headquartered Siemens AG, and Singapore’s Fullerton Fund Management may acquire at least 49% in Gurugram-based green hydrogen manufacturer Hygenco Green Energies Pvt. Ltd, two people aware of the development said.
